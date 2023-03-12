I’d forgotten what that felt like – Andy Murray wins in straight sets

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former world number one Andy Murray eased into the third round at Indian Wells with his first straight-sets victory this year.

The Scot beat Moldova’s Radu Albot, who was trying to claim his 100th tour-level win, 6-4 6-3 in one hour and 42 minutes.

Murray had just 18 unforced errors to 35 for Albot, and never faced a break point on his serve while firing six aces.

Having won in straight sets for the first time since October, Murray tweeted: “I’d forgotten what that felt like. Bosh.”

The win set the Briton up to take on compatriot Jack Draper after the 21-year-old beat 24th seed Dan Evans 6-4 6-2.

Draper has lost just eight games through his first two matches of his Indian Wells debut.

Murray said: “He obviously plays really well. He’s not actually competed that much on the tour but, when he has done, he’s always performed really well. I think he’s going to be a top, top player for a long time, providing he stays healthy. It will be a good match.”

There was more glory for Britain in the women’s draw with Emma Raducanu – the 2021 US Open champion – beating 20th seed Magda Linette 7-6 (3) 6-2.

Linette, who reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open, is the highest-ranked player Raducanu has beaten since her run to the title in New York and she played sharp, aggressive tennis after falling 1-4 behind in the opening set.

The 20-year-old continues to be dogged by physical problems and arrived in California struggling with wrist pain and the after effects of a bout of tonsillitis.

Raducanu sought treatment for her right wrist during the first set, and said afterwards: “It’s manageable. I’m still able to win matches at this level. I’m feeling better than I was the other day. I would say I wasn’t at 100 per cent, but better.

“I’m enjoying competing again. I think this feeling of competition definitely beats being sick or injured or out. So I’m really just cherishing every time I get to step out on the match court.”

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek routed Claire Liu in 65 minutes to win her opening match on Saturday.

Swiatek, the defending champion who took over the number one ranking nearly a year ago, won 6-0 6-1.

Carlos Alcaraz, the second-ranked men’s player, defeated qualifier Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-3 6-3, Taylor Fritz, the defending men’s champion, rallied past Ben Shelton 4-6 6-4 6-3, while Jannik Sinner defeated Richard Gasquet 6-3 7-6 (2).