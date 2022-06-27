Andy Murray utilises underarm serve in first-round win at Wimbledon

The former world number one fought back from a set down to beat Australian James Duckworth.

Andy Sims
Monday 27 June 2022 21:55
Andy Murray celebrates victory (Adam Davy/PA)
Andy Murray celebrates victory (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)

Andy Murray threw in an underarm serve as he overcame a stiff examination of his form and fitness to get his Wimbledon campaign up and running.

The former world number one faced a race against time to recover from an abdominal strain he suffered a fortnight ago in time to play at SW19.

The injury did not seem to be an issue but the match sharpness probably was after Murray was broken twice on his way to dropping the first set against unseeded Australian James Duckworth.

But Murray was soon motoring again as he wrapped up a 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory, with a cheeky underarm serve – only the second of his career – thrown in for good measure.

Recommended

“It’s amazing to be back here with a full crowd, it’s an amazing atmosphere,” Murray said.

“Obviously I’m getting on a bit so I don’t know how many more opportunities I’ll get to play on this court, so I want to make the most of every time I get to come out here.

“Hopefully I’ll get another match on here in a couple of days.

“I thought I did well to rebound after the first set. Once I started to find my returns I felt a bit more comfortable and I’m glad to get through it.

Andy Murray celebrates victory (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

“There’s always nerves, pressure, butterflies and stress, and it was a longer build-up for me because of the ab injury, so it’s great to get out here and get a win under my belt.”

Duckworth has not won a main-draw match all year and is ranked 74 in the world, but he would probably be a lot higher had he not been even more blighted by injury than Murray.

The 30-year-old has undergone nine operations in his career, including hip surgery, although nothing like as severe as the procedure Murray had in order to save his career.

Duckworth’s powerful hitting had Murray rattled in the first set but the Scot, once again being coached by Ivan Lendl, took a couple of miles per hour off his serve and started hitting the mark more frequently as he levelled the match.

Andy Murray on his way to victory (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Wire)

A delicious drop shot brought up break point in the third and it was converted after Duckworth went long following another punishing rally.

Murray backed up the break with a hold including that underarm serve as he channelled his inner Nick Kyrgios to the delight of Centre Court.

Duckworth did make the return, but then made a mess of an overhead as Murray took the point.

Recommended

With time heading towards 9pm and the light fading, the fourth set began under the roof.

Duckworth kept Murray on his toes until the ninth game, a double fault gift-wrapping the crucial break as the 35-year-old secured a second-round meeting with big-serving American 20th seed John Isner.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in