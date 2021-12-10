Andy Murray splits with long-term coach Jamie Delgado

Delgado has been in Murray’s team since 2016, helping him to a second Wimbledon title and the world number one spot

Jonathan Veal
Friday 10 December 2021 15:21
Andy Murray, right, has split from coach Jamie Delgado (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Archive)

Andy Murray has split with his long-term coach Jamie Delgado ahead of the 2022 season.

Delgado has been in Murray’s team since 2016, helping him to a second Wimbledon title and the world number one spot in the same year.

He took over as the main coach from Ivan Lendl in 2017, though much of his time with the Scot has been spent rehabbing, with Murray’s career derailed by hip injuries.

He has now left Murray’s team to go and work with Canadian Denis Shapovalov.

Murray will continue a trial with German Jan De Witt at an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi next week as he prepares for next month’s Australian Open.

The Scot, who was trialling with Johanna Konta’s former coach Esteban Carril at a tournament in Stockholm last month, will play Dominic Thiem at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, with a match against Rafael Nadal if he beats Thiem.

De Witt counts Gilles Simon, Gael Monfils, Tatsuma Ito, Nikoloz Basilashvili and Viktor Troicki as former players he has worked with.

British number one Emma Raducanu is also in action at the event in Abu Dhabi.

