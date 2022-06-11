Andy Murray vs Nick Kyrgios live stream: How to watch Stuttgart Open semi-final online
Murray comes into the match in good from having seen off the No1 seed in the quarter-finals
Andy Murray is taking on Nick Kyrgios in the semi-finals of the Stuttgart Open as the Scot continues his preparation for Wimbledon.
Murray performed well in Surbiton last week before falling at the semi-final stage and has continued in Germany with three wins, including an impressive quarter-final victory of Stefanos Tsitsipas.
The Greek was the No1 seed and Murray’s win was his first over a top-five player in the world since 2016. Murray’s serving has been particularly reliable and that will stand him in a good stead for the rest of the grass court season.
Murray appears to have benefitted from his decision to skip the French Open, despite enjoying some good matches on clay in the lead up, and appears fresh on grass. He plans to play at Queen’s before embarking on another mission to shock Wimbledon glory, aged 35, later this month.
Is Murray vs Kyrgios on TV?
No, the Stuttgart Open (also known as the Boss Open) is not broadcast live in the UK.
Is the match online?
Murray vs Kyrgios can be streamed online via Tennis TV. You can register an account for free but then must choose a subscription package. A premium account is £9.99 monthly or £89.99 annually.
What are the odds?
Andy Murray is 6/5 to win while Kyrgios is 4/6 to win, according to Oddschecker.
