Andy Murray roasts Liam Broady over Emma Raducanu comment

Andy Murray has jested with doubles partner Liam Broady about a comment he made about the British star while practicing with Emma Raducanu.

The LTA shared photos of Murray and Raducanu hitting the ball to one another in the build up to the Australian Open. One picture included Raducanu giving her coach Torben Beltz a fist bump but he looked slightly like Murray in the shot.

Broady wrote on Twitter about the photo: “Why is Andy’s body shaped like a teapot in the third picture?” And shortly after he added “I’ve just realised this is Emma’s coach and not Andy hahahahahahaha”.

Murray hit back on social media and jested: “You didn’t realise, Liam. I told you when you messaged me trying to make fun of me. Not only are you an idiot, you’re a liar.”

The jokes all came before the start of the Australian Open which begins on 17 January. Murray has been handed a wildcard for the event and will make an emotional return after last playing at the tournament in 2019.

The former world no. 1 lost to Roberto Bautista Agut three years ago just after revealing he had to undergo hip surgery and Murray believed it was his last match at the event.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said: “As a five-time finalist, Andy Murray has had so many memorable moments at the Australian Open.

“He’s renowned for his fighting spirit, passion and love of the game and I’m delighted to welcome him back in Melbourne in January. His heroic exploits have made him a firm fan favourite here at Melbourne Park.”