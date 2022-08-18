Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Andy Murray admits his cramping problems are a "big concern" with the US Open less than a fortnight away.

The Scot fell in three sets to fellow Brit Cameron Norrie in the second round of the Western and Southern Open on Wednesday, a match where he started well and won the first set before fading.

He was forced to undergo treatment on cramp on his thigh during the match and afterwards spoke of his concern about the issue that also affected him during his first-round win over Stan Wawrinka earlier in the week.

“I think pretty much every tennis player in their career has cramped usually in these sorts of conditions,” he said after the match. “But the consistency of it for me is a big concern. It’s not something that I have really experienced. I have experienced cramping but not consistently like over a number of tournaments.

“It’s a big concern for me because it’s not easy to play when it gets bad like it was at the end [of the match]. I feel like it had an impact on the end of the match.”

“It’s a big concern for me that and something that I need to address and find a solution for,” he added. “No one knows exactly why cramps happen. There are many reasons, whether its hydration, whether it’s the food that you have taken in, whether it’s fatigue and lack of conditioning, stress.

“I need to try and understand what’s going on there.”

Wimbledon semi-finalist Norrie was understandably pleased to beat Murray for the first time but had sympathy for his opponent's obvious struggles.

"I think there was not much in it," Norrie said. "It came down to a little bit of physicality and it didn't really help him. He was struggling a little bit towards the end and I just tried to get the ball in at the end.

"I am still struggling with the conditions a little bit and trying to find rhythm. I just got through with my attitude and stay positive.

"I managed to find myself at one set all, I don't know how and the last set was a battle, he had some chances and I played a couple of good points.

"That's how it rolls sometimes in tennis. It's a massive win for me beating Andy for the first time. It's not the way I wanted to beat him with him cramping, but it's nice to get through."