Andy Murray says coaching has been ‘pretty demanding’

Andy Murray admits coaching is more demanding than he expected but he believes he can help Novak Djokovic win more grand-slam titles.

Murray will get a first taste of life on the other side during a match on Monday when Djokovic takes on young American Nishesh Basavareddy in the first round of the Australian Open.

The 10-time Melbourne champion is in the unfamiliar position of being seeded down in seventh after failing to win a grand-slam title in 2024 for the first time in seven years.

The only title claimed by Djokovic last year was one he had been chasing his whole career, with the Serbian defeating Carlos Alcaraz to clinch an emotional Olympic gold medal in Paris.

It was a reminder that Djokovic may still have a big say in what looks set to be the era of Alcaraz, who he could meet in the quarter-finals here, and Jannik Sinner.

Hiring his former great rival Murray was another sign that Djokovic is still searching for an extra edge, and the Scot said: “In my opinion, from watching his matches last year, there was at times a little bit missing, but there wasn’t at the Olympics, and also at Wimbledon.

“I think the injury around the French Open time right ahead of the Olympic Games probably focused his attention and how important those next few months were.

“When he was fully motivated and fully focused, he won the Olympics, which is an incredible achievement. I think it was only natural after that for there to be a bit of a letdown, because he’d set himself really one target and one goal for the year and he did that.

“He achieved the last thing that he felt like he needed to at the Olympics. So for me and his team, it’s about trying to find that motivation to keep going and pushing for more.

“Novak has in the last few years cemented himself as the best tennis player of all time, certainly of his generation, with the records that he’s achieved. These next couple of years, I think he maybe already has a legitimate claim to be the best athlete of all time.

“But I think, if he can go out as a 38, 39-year-old and win more slams and beat Alcaraz and Sinner in big matches, he’s got a claim to be the best athlete of all time, and I think that’s exciting for me and his team to be part of that.”

Djokovic admitted it felt strange at first to open himself up to someone he previously tried to seek every advantage over, and it was the same feeling for Murray.

The 37-year-old has also gained new insights into the different demands of coaching that he was not aware of as a player.

Murray said of Djokovic: “He’s been unbelievably open, and the communication when we’ve been on court with each other and away from the court has been really, really good.

“I think the first couple of days it was a bit strange, and it was a bit different. But both of us have been trying to encourage that communication, and try and build that trust.

“And with frustrations on court and stuff. I totally understand that side of things for him. I’m here to try and help him as best as I can.

“It’s obviously been fascinating and interesting. There’s been some things that have been surprising but I expected him to be an extremely hard worker, very intense and always keen to learn, questioning lots of things, and wanting to get better.

“I’ve found at times coaching maybe a little bit more demanding than I expected.

“I think when you’re a player, you just see what you do on the court, and you’re not involved in all the conversations with your team that go into each day, about how you’re feeling, or what it is that you’re going to work on, and the strategy and preparations for matches.

“But, obviously, as a coach and a team member, the days look a bit different. And, yes, it’s pretty demanding.”