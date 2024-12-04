Coach Andy Murray not expected to join Novak Djokovic for Brisbane International

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Novak Djokovic will begin his 2025 season at the Brisbane International – but new coach Andy Murray is not planning to join him.

The link-up of the long-time rivals is one of the biggest stories of the tennis year, with Murray due to help Djokovic during pre-season training and at the Australian Open.

Djokovic, who failed to win a grand slam title this season for the first time since 2017, has committed to arriving in Australia early to prepare for the year’s first major tournament beginning on January 12.

He will take part in the Brisbane International, which gets under way on December 29, for the first time since 2009.

“I’m excited to be kicking off my Australian swing at the Brisbane International and to compete again at Pat Rafter Arena,” said Djokovic on brisbaneinternational.com.au.

“I am looking forward to experiencing the incredible support from the Australian fans and making this tournament one to remember.”

Murray won the title in Brisbane in 2012 and 2013 but the PA news agency understands he is currently not expected to accompany Djokovic for the trip.

Djokovic, whose ranking has slipped to seventh, will bid to win a record-breaking 25th grand slam title at Melbourne Park.