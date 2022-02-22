Andy Murray tells Novak Djokovic he must accept ‘consequences’ of vaccine stance

Andy Murray says Novak Djokovic is experiencing the “consequences” of not getting the Covid vaccine as both stars returned to court in Dubai.

Djokovic defeated Lorenzo Musetti and Murray beat Chris O’Connell at the ATP Dubai Tennis Championship and the British player was asked about the Serb’s vaccine status afterwards.

“I think it would be a lot easier for him obviously if he was to get vaccinated,” Murray said. “But I also didn’t like seeing him in the situation that he was in Australia as someone that I respect, have known since I was a child.”

“There are consequences to the decisions he’s made. He obviously has to accept that. But I don’t think it’s great for tennis if our best player is not competing in the major events.”

Djokovic was deported from Australia and was unable to compete at the open as he had not had the vaccine. He said after his match in Dubai he doesn’t believe he’ll be able to play at the Indian Wells Masters and in a previous interview said he is prepared to miss out on tournaments.

He told the BBC: “The principles of decision-making on my body are more important than any title, or anything else. I understand the consequences of my decision.

“I understand that not being vaccinated today, I’m unable to travel to most of the tournaments at the moment. And that is the price I’m willing to pay.”

And he added: “I was never against vaccination. I understand that globally everyone is trying to put a big effort to handling this virus and seeing hopefully an end soon to this virus and vaccination is probably the biggest effort that was made... I fully respect that.

“But I have always represented and supported the freedom to choose what you put into your body.”