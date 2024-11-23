Andy Murray’s highs and lows as he returns to coach Novak Djokovic

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Andy Murray’s professional tennis career career has resumed just less that four months after it ended after he announced a shock coaching move.

A tearful Murray bowed out as a player at the Paris Olympics in August, when he and Dan Evans lost their men’s doubles quarter-final against Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul to signal the final curtain.

The Scot won three grand slam titles and two Olympics gold medal alongside a host of other achievements to reflect on with immense pride.

And now he will be back on the circuit as a coach after announcing a surprise link-up with long-time rival Novak Djokovic.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the highs and lows of a rollercoaster career.

Highs

Summer of 2012

Only a month after his tearful fourth grand slam final loss to Roger Federer at Wimbledon, Murray gained redemption in spectacular fashion by emphatically defeating the Swiss to claim Olympic gold on Centre Court. He followed it up at the US Open by ending the long wait for a British male grand slam singles champion with a dramatic five-set victory over Djokovic.

First Wimbledon

The victory that will always be top of the pile came on a glorious summer’s day at SW19. Murray faced Djokovic again in front of an expectant crowd on Centre Court and rode the wave to finally consign Fred Perry to history, surviving a nerve-jangling final game.

Davis Cup glory

Wimbledon was Murray’s crowning individual glory but arguably his most extraordinary accomplishment was winning the Davis Cup for Britain almost single-handed. His brother Jamie and James Ward chipped in but Murray won an unprecedented 11 out of 12 rubbers across four ties.

2016 Wimbledon and Olympics

After reuniting with coach Ivan Lendl, Murray swept to his third slam title at Wimbledon, this time beating Milos Raonic. And a month later he made some history for himself, overcoming Juan Martin Del Potro in Rio to become the first tennis player to successfully defend an Olympics singles title.

World number one

The season of Murray’s career had a golden ending when a run of five straight tournament victories, culminating in victory at the ATP Finals in London, carried him to the world number one ranking.

Return from hip surgery

Murray broke new ground by becoming the first singles player to return to the elite level of the singles tour following a hip resurfacing operation. The Scot put years of pain behind him to climb back into the world’s top 50 and reach four ATP Tour finals, winning an emotional 46th title in Antwerp in 2019.

Back on the scene

While many expected Murray to return to the sport as a coach after his retirement, few expected it to be so soon or with Djokovic. The pair were regular sparring partners at the top level of the game, with Djokovic Murray’s victim for two of his Slams. The Serb does have 24 of his own, though, and will be hoping his old friend’s tactical acumen can help him make it 25 at the Australian Open.

Lows

Knee trouble

Murray feared his career might be over before it began when knee pain interrupted his training in Spain at the age of 16. He was diagnosed with a bipartite patella but was able to manage it effectively.

Anyone but England

Teenage joshing with Tim Henman during an interview in 2006 came back to haunt Murray when his joke that he would be supporting ‘anyone but England’ at that summer’s football World Cup was widely publicised and damaged his public image and his relationship with the press for several years.

Back surgery

Murray’s first time under the knife came in 2013 when he decided a troublesome back problem needed to be fixed by surgery. The Scot was only sidelined for three months but it took him a long time to fully recover.

Lendl split

While Murray was working his way back in 2014, he was dealt a major body blow when mentor Lendl decided he no longer wanted to continue their relationship. Their reunion in 2016 helped the Scot win more of the sport’s biggest prizes.

Hip pain

The low that overshadowed all the rest began after the French Open in 2017, when Murray found he was no longer able to recover from chronic hip pain that he had been managing. A resurfacing operation in 2019 that coated the joint in metal eventually allowed him to return.

Losing run

Murray pushed on through his mid-30s determined that he could still match the best and achieve his goals. But that belief gradually drained away and a run of nine defeats from 10 matches at the end of 2023 and beginning of 2024 was the worst of his career.