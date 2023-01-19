Australian Open day four: Good Evans, magical Murray wins Melbourne marathon

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Andy Murray wrote another remarkable chapter in his career by winning his longest-ever match to beat Thanasi Kokkinakis in the second round of the Australian Open.

The contest lasting five hours and 45 minutes finished at 4.05am and ended a day that saw defeats for second seeds Casper Ruud and Ons Jabeur and more hamstring concern for Novak Djokovic.

Dan Evans moved safely through to round three 15 hours before Murray completed victory to set up a clash with fifth seed Andrey Rublev.

Picture of the day

Quote of the day

I am worried. I cannot say that I'm not. I have reason to be worried. Novak Djokovic

Point of the day

Tweet of the day

Not so lucky day

Alexander Zverev won the first set against Michael Mmoh but went on to lose after this unfortunate interruption.

Fallen seeds

Women: Ons Jabeur (2), Veronika Kudermetova (9), Anett Kontaveit (16), Liudmila Samsonova (18), Irina Camelia Begu (27)Men: Casper Ruud (2), Taylor Fritz (8), Alexander Zverev (12), Pablo Carreno Busta (14), Diego Schwartzman (23), Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (30)

Who’s up next?

Cameron Norrie will bid to reach the fourth round for a third straight grand slam when he takes on talented young Czech Jiri Lehecka.

Women’s top seed Iga Swiatek will look to avoid the raft of upsets against Spanish qualifier Cristina Bucsa while third seed Jessica Pegula plays Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, now the highest-ranked man left in the draw, takes on Tallon Griekspoor, and Mackenzie McDonald will look to follow up his upset of Rafael Nadal by taking out 31st seed Yoshihito Nishioka.