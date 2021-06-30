Andy Murray wins five-set classic against Oscar Otte in Wimbledon second round
Alex Pattle
Wednesday 30 June 2021 22:28 comments
Wimbledon@alex_pattle
Andy Murray has advanced to the third round of Wimbledon with a five-set victory over German qualifier Oscar Otte.
Two-time champion Murray defeated Otte 6-3 4-6 4-6 6-4 6-2 after three hours and 51 minutes on court.
The Centre Court roof closed and the lights came on before Murray sealed the win at 22.26pm BST.
More follows...
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies