Andy Murray: How to watch Queen’s Club online and on TV

Andy Murray’s latest return to ATP Tour action will see him take on Benoit Paire in the first round of the Cinch Championships at Queen’s.

The three-time grand slam champion has not played since March after suffering a groin injury and then decided to skip the clay court season in order to prepare for the summer.

The 34-year-old was due to play at the ATP Challenger event in Nottingham this week but withdrew in order to properly prepare for Queen’s – a tournament he has won on five occasions.

Murray admitted he was ‘jealous’ watching old rivals Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal clash in the semi-finals of the French Open as he prepares for his first singles outing on grass in three years.

The Brit, currently ranked 123 in the world, has been handed a potentially tricky first test against Paire.

The 32-year-old Frenchman can be as brilliant as he can be erroneous, and his inconsistency could prove difficult for Murray to overcome.

Here’s all you need to know about the match.

What time is the match?

The match is 14:40 BST on Centre Court at Queen’s Club.

Where can I watch?

The tournament will be live on BBC Two from 1pm, and can be streamed online via BBC iPlayer and Amazon Prime.

Odds

Murray: 1/2

Paire: 8/5

Prediction

It would be great to see Andy Murray get a win on British soil, and I think he will do it – but not without dropping a set. Murray 6-4 3-6 6-4