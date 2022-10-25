Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Andy Murray battles through in first round in Switzerland

Murray dug deep over two hours and 38 minutes

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 25 October 2022 17:34
Comments
Andy Murray battled through (Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP)
Andy Murray battled through (Georgios Kefalas/Keystone via AP)
(AP)

Andy Murray fought hard for victory over Roman Safiullin in the opening round of the Swiss Indoors Basel tournament, booking his place in the last 16.

The Scot, who is on the hunt for the ranking points he needs to gain a top-32 seeding for the Australian Open in the new year, lost the first set but came through with a 6-7 (5) 6-3 6-4 win.

Murray, whose only previous appearance at the tournament came as a teenager in 2005, dug deep over two hours and 38 minutes, hitting his stride in the second set before finishing with a flourish to take five games in a row at the end of the match.

Safiullin wasted no time making his presence felt, starting the match with an opening flurry of three successive aces.

Murray gave up the first break in his second service game, but snatched one back at the first attempt as the pair remained in lockstep for the majority of the first set.

Recommended

It took a tie-break to part them, with the Russian edging it 7-5 after a tight battle.

Things were just as hard fought at the start of the second, with Murray working ferociously hard to hold his serve. He needed six game points to hang on to his first game, then successfully staved off five break points in his second.

Safiullin had looked secure by comparison, but fell victim to a Murray raid in the sixth game of the set. With the advantage secured, the veteran did not let it go to waste and levelled the scores in pleasing fashion with his 10th ace.

The pendulum swung back in the decider, with Safiullin racing into a 4-1 lead, protecting his service three times and taking one off Murray to bring the finish line into sight.

But Murray’s fighting spirit shone through as he went on a three-game streak of his own to square the scores, including a crucial break of his own in the seventh. He claimed the next two as well, banking another break before closing out with a dominant service game.

Elsewhere in the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, Dan Evans was beaten 6-4 7-6 (3) by Germany’s Oscar Otte in the round of 32.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in