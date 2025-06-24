Wimbledon set to unveil statue of Andy Murray in 2027

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Andy Murray will be honoured by Wimbledon with a special statue at the All England Club in two years’ time.

Murray, who won the men’s singles at Wimbledon amid joyous scenes in 2013 and 2016, retired from professional tennis last year after a fifth and final Olympic appearance.

Fred Perry, the last British winner of the men’s singles at Wimbledon prior to Murray, has a full-length statue outside Centre Court and Wimbledon chairperson Debbie Jevans confirmed plans are in place for Murray to receive a similar honour.

The plan is for the statue to be unveiled in 2027, the 150th anniversary of The Championships.

“We looked at Rafa Nadal having that sort of plaque unveiled to him at Roland Garros which was all very special. We thought, what do we want for Andy?” Jevans told the Performance People podcast.

“We had a great celebration for Andy when he played his last match [in 2024], which was on Centre Court.

“And then when he came, when all the old players came, and they greeted him and Sue Barker interviewed him. So, we did a similar thing for him here last year but we are looking to have a statue of Andy Murray here and we’re working closely with him and his team.

“And the ambition is that we would unveil that on the 150th anniversary of our first championships, which was 1877, so would be in 2027.

“It will be lovely and really special. So he’s got to rightly be very involved in that and he and his team will be.”

Andy Murray won Wimbledon twice, in 2013 (pictured) and 2016 ( Getty )

As well as Perry, past British champions such as Virginia Wade, Kitty Godfree, Dorothy Round, Angela Mortimer and Ann Jones have all been recognised with statues, plaques or busts around the All England Club.

Murray, 38, is a three-Grand Slam champion, having won his first major at the 2012 US Open, a two-time Olympic gold medal winner and led Great Britain to the 2015 Davis Cup.

He also reached world No 1 at the end of 2016 and has won the Sports Personality of the Year award a record three times.

Wimbledon 2025 starts on Monday 30 June.