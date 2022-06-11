Andy Murray beats Nick Kyrgios to reach Stuttgart Open final
The Scott will take on Italian world number 10 Matteo Berrettini for the title on Sunday.
Andy Murray beat Nick Kyrgios in straight sets to book his place in the final of the Boss Open in Stuttgart.
The Scot followed up his victory over top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas with a 7-6 (5) 6-2 triumph to reach his 70th career final.
The first set went with serve before Murray took it with his second set point of the tie-break. And he raced through the second, quickly opening up a 5-1 lead before sealing victory over combustible Australian Kyrgios in just over an hour-and-a-half.
A day after seeing off Tsitsipas in the quarter final, the first time he had beaten a top-five player since victory over Novak Djokovic in the ATP Finals in 2016, Murray continued to show his prowess on grass as builds up to Wimbledon.
The British number three, currently ranked 68 in the world, will take on Italian world number 10 Matteo Berrettini in the final on Sunday.
Berrettini came through his semi-final 7-6 (7) 7-6 (5) against German Oscar Otte.
