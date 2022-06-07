Andy Murray eases through Boss Open first round in Stuttgart
The former world number one recovered from a slow start to beat Australia’s Christopher O’Connell in straight sets.
Andy Murray began his campaign at the Boss Open in Stuttgart with victory over Australia’s Christopher O’Connell.
The two-time Wimbledon champion lost in the semi-finals of the second-tier Challenger event in Surbiton last week and has headed to Germany to continue his grass-court season.
He lost the first three games to qualifier O’Connell but recovered strongly to claim a 6-4 6-3 victory and reach the second round.
Murray could again face Denis Kudla, the player he lost to in Surbiton, if the American can overcome seventh seed Alexander Bublik.
