What time is Andy Murray v Tomas Machac? How to watch ATP Marseille

Andy Murray will again seek his first win of 2024 as he faces Tomas Machac in the first round of the Open 13 Provence.

The ATP Marseille event will be Murray’s fourth entry of the year, with the Scot yet to find fluency.

A first-round defeat to Tomas Martin Etcheverry at the Australian Open was followed by an admission by the 36-year-old hint that he might have played his last match at the grand slam event.

Czech 23-year-old Machac has never played Murray, though will be high on confidence after reaching the third round of a major for the first time in Melbourne.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Andy Murray vs Tomas Machac?

Andy Murray vs Tomas Machac is scheduled as the second match on centre court on Tuesday 6 February at the Open 13 Provence in Marseille. It will start at the conclusion of Gregoire Barrere vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and not before 1.50pm GMT.

The winner of Murray vs Machac will take on Lorenzo Musetti, the sixth seed, in the round of 16.

How can I watch it?

Sky Sports are the new broadcasting partner in the United Kingdom for both the ATP and WTA, and will be showing coverage of the Marseille event on Sky Sports Arena. Subscribers can stream via Sky Go.

