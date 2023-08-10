Andy Murray overcomes Max Purcell to reach last 16 in Toronto

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Andy Murray overcame a tough fightback from Australian qualifier Max Purcell to reach the round of 16 in Toronto.

The Scot won 7-6 (2) 3-6 7-5 in two hours and 47 minutes to set up a meeting with Italy’s Jannik Sinner for a spot in the quarter-finals.

There was little separating Murray and Purcell in the first set, each man breaking and breaking back en route to a tiebreak.

Murray was finally able to put some distance between himself and his opponent by wrapping up the first set, but Purcell refused to lie down.

The world number 78 rebounded strongly in the second to force a third and deciding set.

Purcell went up a break early in the third, but a crucial service hold down 4-2 was enough to spur Murray on to once again even things up.

Neither man was able to gain a decisive advantage as the set wound down, until Murray broke Purcell’s serve in the 12th game to win the match.