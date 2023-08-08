Andy Murray wins marathon first set on way to defeating Lorenzo Sonego in Toronto
The Scot needed 88 minutes to win the first set before breezing through the second
Andy Murray is through to the second round of the National Bank Open after beating Lorenzo Sonego in Toronto.
The 36-year-old, who has won the title in Canada three times – most recently in 2015 – battled past Italian Sonego 7-6 (3) 6-0.
In a marathon first set, Murray had to save two set points at 5-4 on his own serve.
The Scot dropped the first two points of the ensuing tie-break but won the next six to take control and wrap up the set in 88 minutes.
If that opening set was a slog, the second was a breeze by comparison.
The first break of serve in the match went to Murray and he quickly backed it up with two more.
He converted his first match point in typical fashion, grinding Sonego down in a punishing rally, to secure the victory in two hours and nine minutes.
British number one Cameron Norrie bowed out, however, as his poor run of form continued.
Norrie had a first-set point on serve against Australia’s Alex de Minaur, but he struggled in the increasingly windy conditions and errors began creeping in.
The 27-year-old saved two match points on serve but De Minaur took his third to complete a 7-5 6-4 victory.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies