Andy Murray knocked out of Wimbledon by Denis Shapovalov
Tom Kershaw
Friday 02 July 2021 21:36 comments
Andy Murray has been knocked out in straight sets by tenth seed Denis Shapovalov in the third round at Wimbledon.
The two-time former champion, who was competing in the tournament for the first time in four years, fought valiantly but was brutally overpowered by his younger opponent, whose blistering serve and barrage of winners proved a hurdle too far.
The 22-year-old broke Murray’s serve twice in all three sets and, despite determined attempts to mount a fightback, Shapovalov could only be stifled for so long and eventually raced to a 6-4 6-2 6-2 victory.
