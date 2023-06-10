Jump to content

Andy Murray to play at Nottingham as preparations continue for Wimbledon

The former world number one has taken a wildcard entry for the challenger event after selecting to play there rather than at the Stuttgart Open

Saturday 10 June 2023 11:29
Andy Murray is gearing up for Wimbledon (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Andy Murray will continue his preparations for Wimbledon by playing at the Rothesay Open Nottingham next week.

The former world number one has taken a wildcard entry for the challenger event after selecting to play there rather than at the Stuttgart Open.

Murray, who has advanced to the semi-finals of the Surbiton Trophy this weekend, last year chose to play in Stuttgart and beat top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios on his way to the final before losing to Matteo Berrettini.

He had been weighing up a return to Germany, but had said he was tempted by Nottingham as it would cut down on travel, while the playing surface is more similar to Queen’s and Wimbledon.

British number two Dan Evans, who has won the title in two of the last three editions, had already been confirmed for Nottingham.

Murray reached the last four in Surbiton with a 3-6 6-3 6-4 victory over Australian Jason Kubler on Friday.

