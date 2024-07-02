Wimbledon day two: Murray withdraws from singles but Djokovic and Boulter win

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Andy Murray’s Wimbledon singles career ended in the disappointment of a late withdrawal before Marketa Vondrousova’s title defence in the women’s draw lasted just 67 minutes.

Two-time All England Club champion Murray will turn his attention to an appearance in the doubles competition alongside older brother Jamie after running out of time in his recovery following back surgery.

Vondrousova’s shock exit to Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro was followed on Centre Court by a routine win for Novak Djokovic, while British players Harriet Dart, Jacob Fearnley, Katie Boulter, Cameron Norrie and Jack Draper also progressed on a rain-affected day two of the championships.

Tweet of the day

Picture of the day

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro stunned defending women’s champion Marketa Vondrousova on Centre Court (Mike Egerton/PA) ( PA Wire )

Quote of the day

I’m disappointed. I wanted to have a chance to go out there and walk out on my own on the Centre Court again and give it another go Andy Murray

Brit watch

Harriet Dart beat Bai Zhuoxuan 6-4 6-0

Katie Boulter beat Tatjana Maria 7-6 (6) 7-5

Jacob Fearnley beat Alejandro Moro Canas 7-5 6-4 7-6 (12)

Cameron Norrie beat Facundo Diaz Acosta 7-5 7-5 6-3

Jack Draper beat EliasYmer 3-6 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-3

Shot of the day

Stat of the day

Mouth-watering second-round match-ups

Katie Boulter, pictured, will face compatriot Harriet Dart in round two of Wimbledon (Zac Goodwin/PA) ( PA Wire )

At least two home favourites will be in the third round of the singles draws after Tuesday’s results set up a pair of eye-catching all-British showdowns.

British number one Boulter will take on Dart in the women’s competition, while Draper comes up against Norrie just over a fortnight since dethroning him as his country’s leading men’s player.

Elsewhere, wild card Fearnley faces a daunting clash against seven-time champion Djokovic.