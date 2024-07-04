Andy Murray reaction: Tennis stars pay tribute after Wimbledon ceremony

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Andy Murray was hailed by his rivals and compatriots after an emotional Wimbledon tribute.

Sue Barker returned to BBC duty for a ceremony on Centre Court that featured a montage of the Scot’s most memorable moments before he talked through his career to cheers, laughter and tears.

Murray is hugely popular within the sport, and here the PA news agency picks out some online tributes.