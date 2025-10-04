Amanda Anisimova through to China Open final with 58-minute blitz of Coco Gauff

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US Open runner-up Amanda Anisimova advanced to her second WTA 1000 final of the year, outclassing defending champion Coco Gauff 6-1 6-2 in the semi-finals of the China Open.

Seeded third in Beijing, Anisimova continued her stellar season, which includes runner-up finishes at Wimbledon and the US Open. The win also gave the 24-year-old American a 2-1 edge in her head-to-head record against compatriot Gauff.

Anisimova bludgeoned her way to a 5-0 advantage in the opening set before second seed Gauff got on the board to make it 5-1.

The second set unfolded in a similar fashion, with Anisimova building a commanding 5-0 lead. Although Gauff fought back to win the next two games, Anisimova sealed the victory in just 58 minutes.

"I was just excited to play here in my first semi-final. I was able to put on a really good performance and I knew I was going to have to play really well against Coco if I wanted to get the win. I'm really excited to be in the final," Anisimova said.

"I've been saying every time I've walked on court and won my match that I love playing here and the crowd support has been so amazing since the first day I got here. I really think that's carried me through this entire tournament.

"Hopefully everyone can come out and support me in the final."

Next up for the world number four is either American fifth seed Jessica Pegula or Czech 26th seed Linda Noskova, who play in the second semi-final later on Saturday.

Reuters