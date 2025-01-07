Briton Paul Jubb knocked out of Australian Open qualifiers
He went down to Argentina’s Juan Pablo Ficovich.
British tennis player Paul Jubb has failed to qualify for the Australian Open, going down to Argentina’s Juan Pablo Ficovich 6-4 6-4.
Despite Jubb’s best efforts, Ficovich proved forceful in the first set, with the Briton struggling to match the Argentinian’s service game.
Ficovich, with a current ATP ranking of 193, came out of the gate strong and won an early break during the first set.
Jubb, who has a current ATP ranking of 189, was unable to recover from the early setback, giving up the set 6-4.
The Argentine continued to overwhelm Jubb thereafter, leading to consecutive breaks that gave him a 5-1 lead, before sealing a victory on 6-4 to advance to the second round of the Australian Open qualifiers.