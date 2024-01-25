Jump to content

Australian Open day 12: Aryna Sabalenka remains on course for title defence

The story of the 12th day of action from Melbourne Park.

Eleanor Crooks
Thursday 25 January 2024 13:08
Aryna Sabalenka, right, and Coco Gauff embrace following their Australian Open semi-final (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
Aryna Sabalenka, right, and Coco Gauff embrace following their Australian Open semi-final (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)
(AP)

Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka will take on first-time grand slam finalist Zheng Qinwen for the Australian Open crown on Saturday.

Sabalenka reversed the result of the US Open final, beating Coco Gauff 7-6 (2) 6-4, while 12th seed Zheng ended the run of qualifier Dayana Yastremska with a 6-4 6-4 victory.

Britain’s Alfie Hewett is one win away from defending his wheelchair title and will again face Japanese teenager Tokito Oda for the trophy.

Picture of the day

Stat of the day

Point of the day

Legacy

Who’s up next?

The men take centre stage on Friday, with Novak Djokovic putting his 33-match unbeaten run at Melbourne Park on the line in a semi-final clash against fourth seed Jannik Sinner.

In the night session, familiar foes Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev will do battle for a place in the final.

Britain’s Neal Skupski goes for a fourth grand slam title alongside American Desirae Krawczyk in the mixed doubles final, with the pair taking on Hsieh Su-wei and Jan Zielinski.

