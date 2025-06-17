Aryna Sabalenka apologises for ‘unprofessional’ French Open final comments

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aryna Sabalenka has branded her comments about Coco Gauff after the French Open final “completely unprofessional” and revealed she wrote to the American to apologise.

Gauff edged a close three-set match in Paris to win her second grand slam title and deny Sabalenka a first Roland Garros crown.

Sabalenka has been heavily criticised for attributing the result to her mistakes rather than Gauff’s performance, describing it as the worst final she had played.

The world number one struck a more gracious tone on social media afterwards and, speaking to Eurosport Germany ahead of her first grass-court tournament in Berlin, the Belarusian was contrite.

“That was just completely unprofessional of me,” said Sabalenka. “I let my emotions get the better of me.

“I absolutely regret what I said back then. We all make mistakes. I’m just a human being who’s still learning in life. I think we all have those days when we lose control. The difference with me is the world is watching.”

Sabalenka contacted Gauff in the aftermath to apologise and emphasise her respect for her rival, who she also lost to in the US Open final two years ago.

“I’m the one who always treats my opponents with great respect – whether I win or lose,” added the 27-year-old. “Without that respect, I wouldn’t be where I am today. So it was a tough but very instructive lesson for me.”