Australian Open day 13: Aryna Sabalenka wins first grand slam singles title

The story of the 13th day of action from Melbourne Park.

Eleanor Crooks
Saturday 28 January 2023 12:48
Aryna Sabalenka hugs the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup (Dita Alangkara/AP)
Aryna Sabalenka hugs the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup (Dita Alangkara/AP)
(AP)

Aryna Sabalenka claimed her first grand slam singles trophy in style in a pulsating Australian Open final.

The 24-year-old produced an awesome display of power tennis before holding her nerve to defeat Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina 4-6 6-3 6-4.

Britain’s Alfie Hewett claimed a long-awaited first Melbourne title in the wheelchair singles, adding to his doubles crown and making it seven singles slams in total.

Picture of the day

Quote of the day

Probably eating everything I couldn't eat during these weeks.

Aryna Sabalenka on how she will celebrate

Point of the day

Stat of the day

Next Gen

The junior finals took place on Saturday at Rod Laver Arena, with Belgian Alexander Blockx and Russian Alina Korneeva claiming the titles following tight battles.

Who’s up next?

The Australian Open will conclude with the men’s singles final on Sunday evening.

Novak Djokovic is once again chasing history as he aims to win a 10th title at Melbourne Park and draw level with Rafael Nadal on 22 grand slam trophies.

His opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas will bid to win a first slam title in his second final, while the winner will overtake Carlos Alcaraz as world number one.

