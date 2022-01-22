Dan Evans defeat ends British singles hopes – day six at the Australian Open

The story of the sixth day of action from Melbourne Park.

Eleanor Crooks
Saturday 22 January 2022 14:56
<p>Dan Evans congratulates Felix Auger-Aliassime</p>

Dan Evans congratulates Felix Auger-Aliassime

(Getty Images)

British singles hopes at the Australian Open ended with Dan Evans’ comprehensive defeat by Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third round.

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev also fell but there were wins for title favourite Daniil Medvedev and fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

In the women’s draw, Aryna Sabalenka continued to battle her serving demons in victory over Marketa Vondrousova while Iga Swiatek and Simona Halep also made it through.

Picture of the day

Australian Alex de Minaur leaps into a forehand during his win over Pablo Andujar (Simon Baker/AP)
(AP)

Stat of the day

Quote of the day

I'm really happy right now, and mostly really happy that I made only 10 double faults.

Aryna Sabalenka

Doubles trio

British singles interest may be over but the country is still represented by three players in the men’s doubles, with Joe Salisbury and his American partner Rajeev Ram joining Jamie Murray (and Bruno Soares) and Neal Skupski (and Wesley Koolhof) in the third round.

Fallen seeds

Women: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (10), Daria Kasatkina (25), Tamara Zidansek (29), Marketa Vondrousova (31)Men: Andrey Rublev (5), Roberto Bautista Agut (15), Dan Evans (24)

Who’s up next?

Ashleigh Barty takes on Naomi Osaka's conqueror Amanda Anisimova (Andy Brownbill/AP)
(AP)

Ashleigh Barty’s title credentials at her home grand slam face their first real test as she takes on Naomi Osaka’s conqueror Amanda Anisimova in the night session on Rod Laver Arena.

Rafael Nadal will look to continue his good form in Melbourne when he faces Adrian Mannarino while Alexander Zverev meets Denis Shapovalov.

Elsewhere, there is sure to be a packed house for Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis’ third-round match in the men’s doubles against Ariel Behar and Gonzalo Escobar.

