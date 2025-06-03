Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek get on much better now, but the pair endured a frosty relationship previously until a TikTok dance helped ease any tension.

The blockbuster French Open semi-final sees the world No. 1 Sabalenka and four-time champion meet on the clay at Roland Garros.

Having last met at a Grand Slam at the 2022 US Open, the pair will meet after years battling it out at the very top of the women’s game.

But after rarely sharing a word together, the pair bonded at last year’s WTA Finals in Riyadh.

open image in gallery Iga Swiatek eased into the semi-finals (Jon Buckle/PA)

“Before it wasn’t any communication, any practices with her, but now we are getting better,” said 27-year-old Sabalenka.

“We get along better and we practice more often and we know each other quite well.

“I think everything started when I just came to her and asked to do a TikTok in Riyadh. We just did, like, a little dance together.

“Since that, we were like ‘OK, maybe we can communicate, we can be good to each other, we can practice sometimes’.

open image in gallery Aryna Sabalenka is bidding for her first French Open title (Jon Buckle/PA)

“So I think that was the first step to a better relationship.”

The blossoming friendship will be put on hold when Belarusian Sabalenka continues her bid for a first Roland Garros title against the player who has won her last 26 matches at the French Open.

Sabalenka has reached the semi-finals in nine of the last 10 grand slams she has competed at after battling past Olympic champion Qinwen Zheng 7-6 (3) 6-3.

It was a shame that the match between two top WTA stars began at 11am, meaning there were hundreds of empty seats around the vast Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The scheduling of women’s matches has been a hot topic again this fortnight, and Sabalenka said: “I agree it was a big match and probably would make more sense to put us a little bit later just so more people could watch it.”

Swiatek’s patchy form since winning the title last year has seen her slip to number five in the rankings, but the 24-year-old from Poland remains the player to beat in Paris after a 6-1 7-5 quarter-final victory over Ukrainian 13th seed Elina Svitolina.

The second semi-final will be decided on Wednesday with Coco Gauff taking on fellow American Madison Keys and Russian sixth seed Mirra Andreeva facing the French Open surprise package, world number 361 Lois Boisson.