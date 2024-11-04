Aryna Sabalenka withstands Jasmine Paolini fight-back to seal WTA Finals progress

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

World number one Aryna Sabalenka become the first player to progress into the last four of the WTA Finals with a straight-sets win over Jasmine Paolini.

After Sabalenka had got the better of Zheng Qinwen on Saturday, the Belarusian backed it up with a 6-3 7-5 victory after a 90-minute battle with Paolini in Purple Group.

Sabalenka took control in Riyadh from the off and established a 4-0 lead to eventually take the first set but it was a different story in the second and Paolini failed to close out two set points to suffer a narrow defeat.

“I would say I am really proud of not only myself but my team that we overcome a lot of things and we were able to show such great tennis and become world number one,” Sabalenka said on-court.

“It is team work, it is not only me. The behind-the-scenes work nobody sees, but they do a lot for me and I really appreciate everything they do for me.

“This is motivation for me to keep winning on this court because those guys deserve to be the best team ever.”

After Sabalenka, who only took over from Iga Swiatek at the top of the WTA rankings last month, recovered from being broken midway through the first set to clinch it by a 6-3 score, she built up a healthy advantage at the start of the second.

French Open and Wimbledon runner-up Paolini showed off her trademark fighting skills, though, and got the match back on serve.

Paolini even had set point on Sabalenka’s serve at 5-4, but the three-time grand-slam champion dug deep to hold and win the next two games to seal victory with a service winner.

open image in gallery The Olympic champion will need to beat Paolini to reach the last four ( Getty Images for WTA )

Sabalenka is guaranteed a place in the semi-finals in Saudi Arabia but will face Elena Rybakina on Wednesday in her final Purple Group tie.

Rybakina, who has endured a difficult season with illness struggles, lost her second match at the WTA Finals to seventh seed Zheng.

Zheng claimed a 7-6 (4) 3-6 6-1 win in a rollercoaster battle at the start of day three of the WTA’s showpiece season finale.

