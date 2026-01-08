Aryna Sabalenka happy to be fined for skipping tournaments in ‘insane’ tennis schedule

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aryna Sabalenka says she expects to skip events again this year rather than put her health at risk over the course of an "insane" season, even though she knows she is likely to be sanctioned by the WTA Tour for doing so.

Top women’s players are obliged to compete in all four Grand Slams, 10 WTA 1000 tournaments and six WTA 500 events under WTA rules, with the punishment for missing them ranging from rankings points deductions to fines.

In 2025, world No 1 Sabalenka competed in just three WTA 500 events - Brisbane, Stuttgart and Berlin - making her one of a number of high-ranked players, including world number two Iga Swiatek, to be docked ranking points.

Asked if she would change her plans for 2026, the four-time Grand Slam champion told reporters: "The season is definitely insane and that's not good for all of us, as you see so many players getting injured.

"The rules are quite tricky with mandatory events, but I'm still skipping a couple of events in order to protect my body, because I struggled a lot last season.

"Even though the results were really consistent, some of the tournaments I had been playing completely sick or I've been really exhausted from overplaying. This season, we will try to manage it a little bit better, even though they are going to fine me by the end of the season.

"But it's tricky to do that. You cannot skip 1000 events. It's really tricky, and I think that's insane what they do. I think they just follow their interests, but they're not focusing on protecting all of us."

The Belarusian was speaking after beating Sorana Cirstea at the Brisbane International on Thursday.

The men's and women's circuits have faced criticism due to their 11-month seasons and both tours came under fresh scrutiny during the "Asian swing" towards the end of last year, with injuries piling up.

In September, the WTA told Reuters that athlete welfare is a top priority and that it had listened to views on the calendar, both through the players' council and their representatives on the WTA board, to improve the circuit structure in 2024 and boost compensation.