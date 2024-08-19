Aryna Sabalenka primed for US Open after Cincinnati Open win

Support truly

Aryna Sabalenka continued her impressive build-up ahead of the US Open with a 6-3 7-5 victory over Jessica Pegula in the Cincinnati Open final.

Sabalenka, who missed Wimbledon with a shoulder injury, had beaten world number one Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals and is set to return to second spot in the next WTA rankings update.

The Belarusian soon built on an early break against Pegula in the opening set to hold for a 4-1 lead which she never looked like relinquishing.

After Pegula was broken again in the first game of the second set, it seemed Sabalenka would be coasting towards another WTA title, but lifted by the home support, the American dug in.

Sixth seed Pegula took her first break chance in the 10th game to level at 5-5, only for Sabalenka to immediately break back and then serve for the match once again.

Sabalenka kept the pressure on, setting up a championship point with another big forehand winner, which she converted when Pegula dropped a return into the net.

It was a first title for Sabalenka since she landed a second consecutive Australian Open success in January, sealing a perfect week for the 26-year-old who did not drop a set.

“This trophy means a lot, it is a really big achievement, especially coming after injury, with this fear of getting injured again,” Sabalenka said in her courtside interview, broadcast by Sky Sports.

“My team did everything they could to make sure I felt as good as I can and I am proud of myself I was able to handle all of those emotions.”