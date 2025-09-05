Aryna Sabalenka vows no repeat of Paris behaviour in US Open final

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aryna Sabalenka has vowed to be gracious whatever happens in her US Open final clash against Amanda Anisimova.

The world number one was heavily criticised for a post-match press conference following her defeat by Coco Gauff in the French Open final, which she attributed to her own errors rather than crediting her opponent.

Sabalenka later apologised publicly and privately, branding the comments “completely unprofessional”.

After battling to a three-set win over Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals in New York, Sabalenka said: “What happened in Paris, definitely not going to happen here and never. I learned that lesson and I will never behave that way. It’s not me.

“I was super emotional. I let it go and let emotions take control over me, and it’s not who I am. It’s never going to happen again.”

The Belarusian is in an unusual position, having been comfortably the best player of the year at the grand slams barring the fact she is yet to win one.

Along with the defeat by Gauff, Sabalenka also lost close contests against Madison Keys in the final in Australia and Anisimova in the semi-finals at Wimbledon.

It appeared that her emotions might get the better of her again when things became very tight in the third set against Pegula on Thursday, but she produced her best tennis when she needed it to get across the line.

Now she has the chance to win a fourth grand slam title and become the first women since Serena Williams more than a decade ago to successfully defend the US Open title.

“I’m super excited to give myself another opportunity, another final,” she said. “If I’ll be able to hold that trophy, it’s going to mean a lot for me. I’ll be just the happiest person on earth probably.”

It is guaranteed to be a first-strike battle, with Sabalenka and Anisimova two of the biggest hitters in the game.

“I think I have to trust myself, and I have to go after my shots,” added Sabalenka. “I felt like in that match at Wimbledon, I was doubting a lot my decisions and that was the main thing that was bringing a lot of unforced errors.

“I gave her a lot of opportunities and, of course, she played incredible tennis, but I feel like I had my opportunities.”

Beating Sabalenka to reach her first grand slam final was the best moment of Anisimova’s career, but the final turned from a dream to a nightmare when she failed to win a game against Iga Swiatek.

However, the 24-year-old has picked herself up brilliantly here to make it back-to-back finals, claiming a cathartic victory over Swiatek in the quarter-finals and then winning a late-night battle against Naomi Osaka.

Anisimova believes she has learned from her Wimbledon experience and is ready to give a better account of herself.

“I feel like the last few weeks it’s been a bit of a different feeling,” she said. “I feel like when I was at Wimbledon, every single match was like a surprise to me.

“But here it feels more I believe in myself and I’m able to do it. I’m going to go about it like it’s been every other day.

“Obviously I’m excited, but I’m shutting off all the noise around me and deleting everything from my phone and to just really focus. Zone in on my opportunity and do everything that I can to be ready.”