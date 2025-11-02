Aryna Sabalenka dominates Jasmine Paolini to reach career milestone at WTA Finals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka kicked off her WTA Finals campaign with a dominant 6-3 6-1 win over Jasmine Paolini, while defending champion Coco Gauff struggled with double faults as Jessica Pegula beat her 6-3 6-7(4) 6-2 in Riyadh.

Sabalenka, who won the US Open this year, landed 11 aces and frustrated Paolini with powerful returns near the sidelines, with the Italian growing tired as the match progressed.

"Doesn't matter the score, I always know I have to stay focused. If you give (Paolini) an opportunity she will take control of the game," Sabalenka said after the 500th match of her career, and 60th win of her season.

"I was focused, I was calm and it feels like everything was in control."

Four-time Grand Slam champion Sabalenka got her first break with a backhand across the court to go 2-0 up.

Paolini troubled the world number one with low shots down the middle as Sabalenka's awkward forehand returns hit the net twice, with the Italian getting a crucial break to reduce the Belarusian's lead to 4-3.

But Sabalenka, who was the runner-up in the 2022 edition of the WTA Finals, broke again to go 5-3 up, before landing four aces in the next game to hold her serve and secure the set 6-3.

Sabalenka won the next four games to build up a 4-0 lead in the second set, which proved to be unassailable for two-time Grand Slam finalist Paolini, who suffered a fifth straight loss to the Belarusian.

open image in gallery Sabalenka has won five games in a row against Paolini ( Getty Images for WTA )

Two-time Grand Slam winner Gauff committed 17 double faults and 45 forehand unforced errors as she lost to Pegula in the second game of Group Steffi Graf.

The match began with five straight breaks, until Pegula managed to hold her serve to go 4-2 up. Gauff saved two set points, but her struggles with double faults in the final game sealed the first set in Pegula's favour.

Third seed Gauff bounced back in the second set, landing five aces and forcing Pegula to stay near the baseline. Gauff broke early to build a 5-4 lead, but committed two double faults as Pegula got the break back to make it 5-5.

Gauff broke again to go 6-5 up and was serving for the set, but committed three straight double faults to lose the game. The 21-year-old finally secured the set in a tiebreak.

Pegula was better prepared for Gauff's pressure tactics in the third set, as the fifth seed found the perfect angle for a forehand return from the baseline to go 3-2 up with a break.

open image in gallery Pegula won in three sets as Gauff made 75 unforced errors across the match ( REUTERS )

A struggling Gauff could not win another game, registering 75 unforced errors in the 112 points she lost in the match.

"Coco's a great champion, great competitor, good friend, so it's always tough playing her... I just tried my best today to execute where I could," Pegula said.

World number two Iga Swiatek will look for her second straight win in Group Serena Williams as she faces Elena Rybakina on Monday, while Amanda Anisimova takes on fellow American Madison Keys.

Reuters