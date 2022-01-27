Ashleigh Barty to face Danielle Collins in final – day 11 at the Australian Open

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis were roared into the final of the men’s doubles by a huge crowd.

Ashleigh Barty capped a memorable day for home fans at the Australian Open by ending the country’s long wait for a women’s singles finalist.

Barty continued to blaze her way through the draw by dispatching Madison Keys 6-1 6-3 while Danielle Collins reached her first grand-slam final with a 6-4 6-1 victory over Iga Swiatek.

Earlier, Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis were roared into the final of the men’s doubles by a huge crowd while wheelchair star Dylan Alcott had to settle for the runners-up trophy on his farewell appearance.

Nick Kyrgios, right, and Thanasi Kokkinakis celebrate their semi-final victory (Simon Baker/AP)
It's not like I'm going out there putting on a clown suit and creating a circus

Nick Kyrgios

Rafael Nadal returns to Rod Laver Arena on Friday as the men’s semi-finals take centre stage. Nadal, who is bidding to win his first Australian Open title since 2009, meets Italian seventh seed Matteo Berrettini in the first match. That is followed in the evening session by a rematch of last year’s clash between title favourite Daniil Medvedev and fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas.

