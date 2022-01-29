Ashleigh Barty ends her country’s 44-year wait – day 13 at the Australian Open

The story of the 13th day of action at the Australian Open.

Eleanor Crooks
Saturday 29 January 2022 14:52
Ashleigh Barty won a historic Australian Open title (Andy Brownbill/AP)
Ashleigh Barty ended Australia’s 44-year wait for a home singles champion at Melbourne Park on Saturday.

The world number one claimed her third grand slam title with a 6-3 7-6 (2) victory over Danielle Collins to add to her French Open and Wimbledon crowns.

On a historic night for Australia, Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis then claimed the men’s doubles title by beating compatriots Matt Ebden and Max Purcell.

Picture of the day

Ashleigh Barty roars in triumph (Hamish Blair/AP)
Tweet of the day

Attention on Peng Shuai

Peng Shuai T-shirts were visible in the crowd (Hamish Blair/AP)
Activists who were ejected from Melbourne Park last week fulfilled their promise to hand out hundreds of T-shirts drawing attention to the wellbeing of Chinese player Peng Shuai after tournament organisers decided the garments would be permitted after all.

Melbourne marathon

Who’s up next?

The tournament reaches its climax with the men’s singles final between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev.

History will be made either way. Nadal, having feared his career was over only a couple of months ago, can become the first man in history to win a 21st slam singles title.

World number two Medvedev, meanwhile, is bidding to become the first man in the Open era to follow his maiden slam crown by winning the next major tournament as well.

