Novak Djokovic takes on Casper Ruud in the title match of the ATP Finals today in Turin.

Djokovic is looking to win his sixth ATP Finals title and would become the oldest winner of the tournament at the age of 35. The Wimbledon champion has had a tumultuous year, after being unable to compete in the Australian Open or US Open, but has been in supreme form and dispatched Taylor Frtiz in the semi-finals.

Ruud, meanwhile, is aiming to secure his first vcotuy in a major final after falling short at the French Open and US Open this season. Ruud was beaten by Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros and then Carlos Alcaraz in New York but the world number three has continued his consistent season but reaching another showpiece match at the end-of-season tournament.

Djokovic has won all three previous matches against Ruud and said ahead of the final. "I was looking forward to being in this position. I’m very happy to be able to compete for another big trophy, one of the biggest ones that we have in our sport. Hopefully I’ll be able to play at the level that I’ve played most of the matches this week and get a trophy."

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is the ATP Final?

It will start at 6pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

The match will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video, which is available to watch across a range of digital devices. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber start a free 30-day trial here. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What are the odds?

Novak Djokovic - 1/4

Casper Ruud - 18/5

Prediction

Djokovic to win in straight sets.