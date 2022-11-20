Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

What time is the ATP Final? How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud today

Djokovic has a 3-0 record against Ruud and is looking to win his sixth ATP Finals championship

Sport Staff
Sunday 20 November 2022 12:25
Comments
(Getty Images)

Novak Djokovic takes on Casper Ruud in the title match of the ATP Finals today in Turin.

Djokovic is looking to win his sixth ATP Finals title and would become the oldest winner of the tournament at the age of 35. The Wimbledon champion has had a tumultuous year, after being unable to compete in the Australian Open or US Open, but has been in supreme form and dispatched Taylor Frtiz in the semi-finals.

Ruud, meanwhile, is aiming to secure his first vcotuy in a major final after falling short at the French Open and US Open this season. Ruud was beaten by Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros and then Carlos Alcaraz in New York but the world number three has continued his consistent season but reaching another showpiece match at the end-of-season tournament.

Djokovic has won all three previous matches against Ruud and said ahead of the final. "I was looking forward to being in this position. I’m very happy to be able to compete for another big trophy, one of the biggest ones that we have in our sport. Hopefully I’ll be able to play at the level that I’ve played most of the matches this week and get a trophy."

Here’s everything you need to know.

Recommended

What time is the ATP Final?

It will start at 6pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

The match will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video, which is available to watch across a range of digital devices. If you’re not an Amazon Prime Video subscriber starta free 30-day trial here.We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What are the odds?

Novak Djokovic - 1/4

Casper Ruud - 18/5

Recommended

Prediction

Djokovic to win in straight sets.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in