Novak Djokovic beats Casper Ruud to claim ATP Finals crown and tie Roger Federer’s record

The Serb was a straight-sets winner against Ruud as he took home the trophy for the sixth time

Alex Pattle
Sunday 20 November 2022 20:22
Comments
Djokovic gives Australian Open update; talks about Federer's ATP Finals record

Novak Djokovic beat Casper Ruud in straight sets on Sunday to claim his sixth ATP Finals crown, tying Roger Federer’s record at the year-end competition.

Djokovic was a 7-5, 6-3 winner in Turin in his second jubilant moment of the week, after finding out on Tuesday that he will be able to compete at January’s Australian Open, having been deported from Melbourne at the start of this year due to his Covid vaccination status.

Djokovic first took home the ATP Finals trophy in 2008, before winning it four years in a row between 2012 and 2015.

The Serb’s 2012, 2014 and 2015 titles all came with victories over the recently-retired Federer, who was forced to hand Djokovic a walkover in 2014 due to injury.

Meanwhile, Djokovic was a runner-up in 2016 and 2018, but he was again victorious at the year-end event on Sunday (20 November) as he saw off world No 4 Ruud.

“[You’ve] got to stay focused the entire match, every single point,” Djokovic said after his victory. “The momentum can switch to the other side really quickly.

“The fact that I waited seven years makes this victory even sweeter.”

Djokovic, ranked eighth in the world ahead of Sunday’s final, had previously faced the Norwegian three times, beating him on every occasion.

Casper Ruud has lost this year’s ATP Finals, French Open and US Open finals

(AFP via Getty Images)

And the former world No 1 extended that record in Turin – hosting its first Finals after the tournament’s 12-year run in London – to deny Ruud his fourth trophy of 2022. The Norwegian also lost in the French Open and US Open finals this season.

Djokovic, meanwhile, collected his fifth piece of silverware this year, with his other major triumph having come at Wimbledon.

