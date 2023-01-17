Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Play was suspended for three hours at the Australian Open on Tuesday afternoon because of extreme heat.

With the temperature into the mid-30s, the tournament’s heat stress scale, which also takes into account humidity and wind speed, hit five just after 2pm, meaning play was stopped on the outside courts.

Among those affected was British number two Dan Evans, who had just taken a two-sets-to-one lead over Argentina’s Facundo Bagnis in the first round.

Play continued under the roofs on the Rod Laver, Margaret Court and John Cain arenas.

The decision came just before the start of Andy Murray’s clash with Matteo Berrettini on Laver, enabling it to be played indoors.

It took until 5pm for conditions to improve sufficiently for play to resume on the outdoor courts.

Tuesday was forecast to be the hottest day of the tournament, with the possibility of thunderstorms and cooler temperatures from Wednesday.