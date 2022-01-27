When is the Australian Open women’s final and how can I watch it in the UK?

Ashleigh Barty will look to become the first Australian to win an Australian Open singles title since 1978 when she face Danielle Collins in the final on Saturday.

Barty, the world number one and tournament favourite, has already become the first Australian woman to reach the final of the country’s home Grand Slam since 1980 after she defeated Madison Keys 6-1 6-3 on Thursday to continue her dominant form at Melbourne Park.

The 25-year-old, who has previously won French Open and Wimbledon titles, is yet to drop a set and has lost just 21 games in the tournament as she aims to end Australian’s long wait for a singles champion on home soil.

She will play Collins, who reached her first Grand Slam final with a stunning 6-4 6-1 victory over Iga Swiatek in other semi-final. The 28-year-old American, who is ranked 30th in the world, has returned to the top of the game following endometriosis surgery last spring.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the Australian Open women’s final?

The match will take place from around 8:30am GMT on Saturday 29 January.

How can I watch it in the UK?

It will be shown live Eurosport 1 (Sky channel 410, BT 435, Virgin 521) and Eurosport 2 (Sky 411, BT 436, Virgin 522). Subscribers can stream Eurosport’s coverage online via the website and Eurosport app, as well as the Sky Go app for Sky customers subscribed to the Eurosport channels.

If you’re not a Eurosport customer, you can also stream the action live on Discovery+ with a monthly sports pass.

What have the players said?

Barty: “It’s just incredible. I love coming out here and playing in Australia. I’m just happy that I get to play my best tennis here. Now I get the chance to play for a first title here. It’s unreal.”

Collins: “It feels amazing. It’s been such a journey and it doesn’t happen overnight. It’s incredible to be on this stage and especially with the health challenges, I’m just so grateful. I couldn’t be happier.”

Route to the final

Barty

R1: 6-0 6-1 vs Lesia Tsurenko (Q)

R2: 6-1 6-1 vs Lucia Bronzetti (Q)

R3: 6-2 6-3 vs Camila Giorgi (30)

R4: 6-4 6-3 vs Amanda Anisimova

QF: 6-2 6-0 vs Jessica Pegula (21)

SF: 6-1 6-3 vs Madison Keys

Collins

R1: 6-1 6-3 vs Caroline Dolehide (Q)

R2: 6-3 6-4 vs Ana Konjuh

R3: 4-6 6-4 7-5 vs Clara Tauson

R4: 4-6 6-4 6-4 vs Elise Mertens (19)

QF: 7-5 6-1 vs Alize Cornet

SF: 6-4 6-1 vs Iga Swiatek (7)

Odds

Barty: 1/5

Collins: 19/5