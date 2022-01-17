Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu will begin their Australian Open campaigns on Tuesday as day two of the tournament starts in Melbourne.

Murray is back at the Australian Open for the first time since 2019, when he appeared close to retiring from the sport, while Raducanu is making her first appearance at a Grand Slam since her remarkable US Open triumph in September.

Murray said: “For me, it is becoming harder, like leaving the family and stuff, I find that more difficult now than what I did a couple of years ago. For example, if I had another injury again, which was going to be like a long rehab, or whatever, something happened to the hip, obviously, that would be the end.

“Now, I sort of know that, yeah, like the end could be any time really now. So I’m just trying to make the most of every opportunity in terms of my performance and the kind of results whereas in 2019 it’s a good job I didn’t win that match as I wouldn’t have been able to play the next round. Here I can go in and physically I’m in a pretty good place.”

But who else is playing and when will they take to the court? Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

The second day of the Australian Open gets underway midnight GMT on Tuesday, 18 January.

How can I watch?

The Australian Open is being shown live in the UK on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2. The match will be streamed live and on demand in the UK on discovery+. You can stream the match live by purchasing the discovery+ Entertainment & Sport plan, which is available for £6.99 a month.

Order of play for day two

Rod Laver Arena (from 12am GMT)

Clara Burel vs Garbine Muguruza (3)

Iga Swiatek (7) vs Harriet Dart

Henri Laaksonen vs Daniil Medvedev (2)

Storm Sanders vs Aryna Sabalenka (2)

Mikael Ymer vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (4)

Margaret Court Arena (from 12am GMT)

Daria Saville vs Rebecca Peterson

Andrey Rublev (5) vs Gianluca Mager

Simona Halep (14) vs Magdalena Frech

Lorenzo Musetti vs Alex de Minaur (32)

Sloane Stephens vs Emma Raducanu (17)

John Cain Arena (from 12am GMT)

Petra Kvitova (20) vs Sorana Cirstea

Anett Kontaveit (6) vs Katerina Siniakova

Nikoloz Basilashvili (21) vs Andy Murray

Liam Broady vs Nick Kyrgios

Kia Arena (from 12am GMT)

Robin Anderson vs Samantha Stosur

Joao Sousa vs Jannik Sinner (11)

Casper Ruud (8) vs Alex Molcan

Angelique Kerber (16) vs Kaia Kanepi

1573 Arena (from 12am GMT)

Diego Schwartzman (13) vs Filip Krajinovic

Maddison Inglis vs Leylah Fernandez (23)

Emil Ruusuvuori vs Felix Auger-Aliassime (9)

Carolina Dolehide vs Danielle Collins (27)

Court 3 (from 12am GMT)

Elise Mertens (19) vs Vera Zvonareva

Steve Johnson vs Jordan Thompson

Clara Tauson vs Astra Sharma

Alexei Popyrin vs Arthur Rinderknech

Court 5 (from 12am GMT)

Misaki Doi vs Kristina Kucova

Marketa Vondrousova (31) vs Priscilla Hon

Maxime Cressy vs John Isner (22)

Andreas Seppi vs Kamil Majchrzak

Court 6 (from 12am GMT)

Roberto Bautista Agut (15) vs Stefano Travaglia

Anna Bondar vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (10)

Ana Konjuh vs Shelby Rogers

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Alex Bolt

Court 7 (from 12am GMT)

Emilio Gomez vs Marin Cilic (27)

Grigor Dimitrov (26) vs Jiri Lehecka

Viktorija Golubic vs Zhang Shuai

Ann Li vs Wang Xinyu

Court 8 (from 12am GMT)

Christopher O’Connell vs Hugo Gaston

Stefanie Voegele vs Daria Kasatkina (25)

Heather Watson vs Mayar Sherif

Maximilian Marterer vs Taylor Fritz (20)

Court 12 (from 12am GMT)

Timofey Skatov vs Norbert Gombos

Emina Bektas vs Liudmila Samsonova

Taro Daniel vs Tomas Barrios Vera

Court 13 (from 12am GMT)

Ugo Humbert (29) vs Richard Gasquet

Zarina Diyas vs Elena Rybakina (12)

Dan Evans (24) vs David Goffin

Marie Bouzkova vs Rebecca Marino

Court 14 (from 12am GMT)

Philipp Kohlschreiber vs Marco Cecchinato

Magda Linette vs Anastasija Sevastova

Tomas Machac vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo

Court 15 (from 12am GMT)

Oceane Dodin vs Irina-Camelia Begu

Benoit Paire vs Thiago Monteiro

Katie Volynets vs Beatriz Haddad Maia

Sebastian Baez vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas

Court 16 (from 12am GMT)

Alize Cornet vs Viktoriya Tomova

Robert Carballes Baena vs Ricardas Berankis

Damir Dzumhur vs Pablo Andujar

Jang Su Jeong vs Danka Kovinic

Court 17 (from 12am GMT)