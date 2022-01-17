Australian Open 2022: Order of play for day two with Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu in action
Murray will start his wild card campaign in Melbourne
Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu will begin their Australian Open campaigns on Tuesday as day two of the tournament starts in Melbourne.
Murray is back at the Australian Open for the first time since 2019, when he appeared close to retiring from the sport, while Raducanu is making her first appearance at a Grand Slam since her remarkable US Open triumph in September.
Murray said: “For me, it is becoming harder, like leaving the family and stuff, I find that more difficult now than what I did a couple of years ago. For example, if I had another injury again, which was going to be like a long rehab, or whatever, something happened to the hip, obviously, that would be the end.
“Now, I sort of know that, yeah, like the end could be any time really now. So I’m just trying to make the most of every opportunity in terms of my performance and the kind of results whereas in 2019 it’s a good job I didn’t win that match as I wouldn’t have been able to play the next round. Here I can go in and physically I’m in a pretty good place.”
But who else is playing and when will they take to the court? Here’s all you need to know.
When is it?
The second day of the Australian Open gets underway midnight GMT on Tuesday, 18 January.
How can I watch?
The Australian Open is being shown live in the UK on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport 2. The match will be streamed live and on demand in the UK on discovery+. You can stream the match live by purchasing the discovery+ Entertainment & Sport plan, which is available for £6.99 a month.
Order of play for day two
Rod Laver Arena (from 12am GMT)
- Clara Burel vs Garbine Muguruza (3)
- Iga Swiatek (7) vs Harriet Dart
- Henri Laaksonen vs Daniil Medvedev (2)
- Storm Sanders vs Aryna Sabalenka (2)
- Mikael Ymer vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (4)
Margaret Court Arena (from 12am GMT)
- Daria Saville vs Rebecca Peterson
- Andrey Rublev (5) vs Gianluca Mager
- Simona Halep (14) vs Magdalena Frech
- Lorenzo Musetti vs Alex de Minaur (32)
- Sloane Stephens vs Emma Raducanu (17)
John Cain Arena (from 12am GMT)
- Petra Kvitova (20) vs Sorana Cirstea
- Anett Kontaveit (6) vs Katerina Siniakova
- Nikoloz Basilashvili (21) vs Andy Murray
- Liam Broady vs Nick Kyrgios
Kia Arena (from 12am GMT)
- Robin Anderson vs Samantha Stosur
- Joao Sousa vs Jannik Sinner (11)
- Casper Ruud (8) vs Alex Molcan
- Angelique Kerber (16) vs Kaia Kanepi
1573 Arena (from 12am GMT)
- Diego Schwartzman (13) vs Filip Krajinovic
- Maddison Inglis vs Leylah Fernandez (23)
- Emil Ruusuvuori vs Felix Auger-Aliassime (9)
- Carolina Dolehide vs Danielle Collins (27)
Court 3 (from 12am GMT)
- Elise Mertens (19) vs Vera Zvonareva
- Steve Johnson vs Jordan Thompson
- Clara Tauson vs Astra Sharma
- Alexei Popyrin vs Arthur Rinderknech
Court 5 (from 12am GMT)
- Misaki Doi vs Kristina Kucova
- Marketa Vondrousova (31) vs Priscilla Hon
- Maxime Cressy vs John Isner (22)
- Andreas Seppi vs Kamil Majchrzak
Court 6 (from 12am GMT)
- Roberto Bautista Agut (15) vs Stefano Travaglia
- Anna Bondar vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (10)
- Ana Konjuh vs Shelby Rogers
- Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Alex Bolt
Court 7 (from 12am GMT)
- Emilio Gomez vs Marin Cilic (27)
- Grigor Dimitrov (26) vs Jiri Lehecka
- Viktorija Golubic vs Zhang Shuai
- Ann Li vs Wang Xinyu
Court 8 (from 12am GMT)
- Christopher O’Connell vs Hugo Gaston
- Stefanie Voegele vs Daria Kasatkina (25)
- Heather Watson vs Mayar Sherif
- Maximilian Marterer vs Taylor Fritz (20)
Court 12 (from 12am GMT)
- Timofey Skatov vs Norbert Gombos
- Emina Bektas vs Liudmila Samsonova
- Taro Daniel vs Tomas Barrios Vera
Court 13 (from 12am GMT)
- Ugo Humbert (29) vs Richard Gasquet
- Zarina Diyas vs Elena Rybakina (12)
- Dan Evans (24) vs David Goffin
- Marie Bouzkova vs Rebecca Marino
Court 14 (from 12am GMT)
- Philipp Kohlschreiber vs Marco Cecchinato
- Magda Linette vs Anastasija Sevastova
- Tomas Machac vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo
Court 15 (from 12am GMT)
- Oceane Dodin vs Irina-Camelia Begu
- Benoit Paire vs Thiago Monteiro
- Katie Volynets vs Beatriz Haddad Maia
- Sebastian Baez vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas
Court 16 (from 12am GMT)
- Alize Cornet vs Viktoriya Tomova
- Robert Carballes Baena vs Ricardas Berankis
- Damir Dzumhur vs Pablo Andujar
- Jang Su Jeong vs Danka Kovinic
Court 17 (from 12am GMT)
- Botic van de Zandschulp vs Jan-Lennard Struff
- Hailey Baptiste vs Carolina Garcia
- Tamara Zidansek (29) vs Aratxa Rus
- Frances Tiafoe vs Marco Trungelliti
