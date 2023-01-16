Russian flag at Australian Open condemned by Ukrainian ambassador
The flag was seen courtside at a match between Russian Kamilla Rakhimova and Ukraine’s Kateryna Baindl
The Ukrainian ambassador to Australia has condemned the display of a Russian flag at a first-round match at the Australian Open.
Vasyl Myroshnychenko tweeted a picture showing the Russian flag being held up by a spectator during the clash between Russian Kamilla Rakhimova and Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine at Melbourne Park on Monday.
Russian players are allowed to compete in the tournament but only under a neutral flag.
Myroshnychenko wrote: “I strongly condemn the public display of the Russian flag during the game of the Ukrainian tennis player Kateryna Baindl at the Australian Open today. I call on Tennis Australia to immediately enforce its “neutral flag” policy.”
Baindl moved through to the second round with a 7-5 6-7 (8) 6-1 victory.
The move comes after Australian Open TV displayed neutral flags on their coverage for players from Russia and Belarus.
Russia’s Daria Kasatkina and Belarus pair Aryna Sabalenka, the No 5 seed, and two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka were among those affected.
“Players from Russia and Belarus are only able to compete in international tennis events as individuals – and without flags or country recognition – which will be the case for Australian Open 2023,” Tennis Australia said in a statement to WWOS.
“Tennis Australia stands united with the international governing bodies of tennis - the grand slams, the ATP and WTA Tours and the ITF - in its condemnation of Russia’s actions and its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine,” it said.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies