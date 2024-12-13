Former champion Stan Wawrinka handed Australian Open wildcard
The 39-year-old triumphed in Melbourne in 2014 and is set to make a 19th appearance at the event
Three-time grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka was among nine players handed wildcards to compete at next month’s Australian Open.
The 39-year-old Swiss claimed the first of his three major titles at Melbourne Park in 2014, with that triumph earning him a career-high world ranking of number three.
“I’m incredibly grateful to receive a wildcard into the Australian Open in 2025,” said Wawrinka, whose last appearance in a major quarter-final came at Melbourne four years ago.
“Melbourne holds such a special place in my heart. It’s where I won my first Grand Slam and is one of the greatest milestones of my career.
“The city, the people, the loud fans and the electric atmosphere make the Australian Open so special to me and I’m really looking forward to getting back on the court in Melbourne.”
Wawrinka, who won the French Open in 2015 and the US Open a year later, crashed out of the opening round of the Australian Open earlier in 2024.
He has slipped to 161 in the world rankings amid injury issues in recent seasons.
Local hopes including Ajla Tomljanovic, Daria Saville, Tristan Schoolkate, Li Tu, James McCabe, Emerson Jones, Talia Gibson and Maya Joint were also given wildcards, with more recipients to be announced soon.
China’s Zhang Shuai and Kasidit Samrej of Thailand were granted wildcards earlier.
The 2025 Australian Open runs 12-26 January.
Reuters
