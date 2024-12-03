Australian great and long-time Davis Cup captain Neale Fraser dies aged 91

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Australian tennis great Neale Fraser, the former world number one and Davis Cup captain for the Green and Gold for nearly a quarter of a century, has died aged 91.

Tennis Australia confirmed Fraser’s death on Tuesday, with the governing body saying the court “has lost one of its giants”.

The left-handed Fraser claimed 19 grand slam titles during an illustrious playing career, including three singles crowns, a slew of US Open triumphs, and 11 major men’s doubles titles.

He was unstoppable at the US Open in 1959 and 1960, winning the singles, men’s doubles and mixed titles in a staggering clean sweep, while in 1960 he also claimed Wimbledon singles glory after beating fellow Australian great Rod Laver in the final.

Fraser also helped Australia secure four consecutive Davis Cup victories from 1959.

He had hoped to one day follow compatriot Harry Hopman’s footsteps in leading the national squad as captain, with his dream becoming a reality in 1970.

“He remained in the position until 1993, helming 24 Davis Cup campaigns during which Australia won the title four times,” Tennis Australia said in a statement, which added that “generations of players were inspired by his leadership”.

Laver shared his condolences following the death of his long-time friend and sometimes on-court foe.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my dear mate and fellow lefty, Neale Fraser,” Laver wrote on X.

“He was a true gem in a golden era of Australian tennis legends – an incredible World No.1, a Grand Slam champion, and a Davis Cup icon. Neale bested me in 2 major finals, pushing me to become a better player.

“My heartfelt condolences go out to Thea and Neale’s extended family. I’ll miss you dearly, buddy. Rest in peace.”

Australian former doubles world number one Paul McNamee also shared a social media tribute to Fraser.

“Vale Neale Fraser, Wimbledon & US Open singles champ & our wonderful Davis Cup captain,” he posted.

“If there’s one person who embodied Davis Cup, it was Frase… The tennis world thanks you deeply, and will miss you.”

Fraser was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1984 and in 2008 he was awarded the International Tennis Federation’s Philippe Chatrier Award for outstanding achievement in the sport.