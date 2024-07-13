Wimbledon day 13: An emotional day as Barbora Krejcikova does as she was told

Support truly

Barbora Krejcikova achieved an emotional Wimbledon title victory on day 13 of the Championships and followed in the footsteps of the late Jana Novotna.

Novotna, champion at the All England Club in 1998, took a teenaged Krejcikova under her wing before her death five years ago of cancer.

It convinced Krejcikova to chase her dreams and she added a second grand slam title to her 2021 Roland Garros triumph on Saturday with a rollercoaster 6-2 2-6 6-4 win over Jasmine Paolini, who still managed a smile in defeat.

The penultimate day of the tournament also produced a British winner with Henry Patten able to rally alongside Finnish partner Harri Heliovaara to claim a remarkable men’s doubles victory in only their second major together.

Harri Heliovaara, top, and Henry Patten celebrate after they secured men’s doubles Wimbledon success (Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/PA) ( AP )

Before she passed away she told me to go and win a slam. I did in Paris in 2021 and it was an unbelievable moment for me. I never believed I would win the same trophy as Jana did in 1998. Barbora Krejcikova on the late Jana Novotna

British disappointment on Court Three

Briton’s Andy Lapthorne missed out on the quad wheelchair doubles title alongside Guy Sasson after a dramatic three-setter with Dutch duo Sam Schroder and Niels Vink.

Lapthorne and Sasson edged the first set and despite trailing 5-2 in the second, rallied to move 6-5 up but were forced into a decider in front of a buoyant home crowd.

Schroder and Vink again established a three-game lead and this time it was not thrown away with Lapthorne tasting defeat by a 3-6 7-6 (3) 6-3 score.

Later on Court Three, Ben Bartram lost 6-4 6-1 alongside Daniel Caverzaschi in the semi-final of the wheelchair doubles to Japan’s Tokito Oda and Takuya Miki. It means Oda and Miki will face British pair Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid in Sunday’s final.