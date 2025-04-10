Is the Billie Jean King Cup on TV? How to watch Great Britain’s qualifiers this week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The top GB women’s tennis players are in action this week as the Bille Jean King Cup qualifiers get underway, with the squad travelling to The Hague to take on the Netherlands and Germany.

British No 1 Katie Boulter will once again lead the five-strong team, although No 2 Emma Raducanu has withdrawn from the squad after a busy spring campaign to undergo a training block ahead of the clay season, with Jodie Burrage replacing her. Harriet Dart and doubles specialist Olivia Nicholls complete captain Anne Keothavong’s side.

GB have been drawn in Group F, with six groups of three teams all competing this week for a spot in the eight-team Finals.

The finals will be held in Shenzhen, China later this year, with the host nation and defending champions Italy automatically qualifying. The winners of each group from this week’s qualifying round will join them for the chance to win the ‘World Cup’ of tennis.

When is the Billie Jean King Cup?

Great Britain’s Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers run from Thursday 10 to Saturday 12 April this year.

The squad will take on Germany and the Netherlands on clay at the Sportcampus Zuiderpark in The Hague. Each tie consists of two singles and one doubles match, with whoever tops the group going through to the Finals later this year.

How can I watch the Billie Jean King Cup?

The GB team’s matches will be streamed live on BBC Sport and BBC iPlayer, while Tennis Channel will have coverage of every tie in Group F.