Boris Becker faces deportation as early as next year after being jailed for bankruptcy fraud
Becker has reportedly been moved to HMP Huntercombe, from where the majority of men released have been immediately deported
Boris Becker could be deported as early as next year after being transferred to a prison used to accommodate foreign criminals.
The six-time grand slam champion has been transferred to HMP Huntercombe in Oxfordshire, his lawyer reportedly told journalists in Berlin.
Becker had previously been detained at HMP Wandsworth, just two miles from Centre Court where he first burst into the limelight when he became men’s singles champion at 17 years old.
Becker was jailed for two and a half years last month for concealing £2.5 million of assets to avoid paying money he owed after his bankruptcy. He will serve half of the full prison sentence.
His lawyer reportedly said: “Boris Becker was transferred to Huntercombe prison today. It is a category C prison, which means it has a low security level.”
An inspection of HMP Huntercombe in 2017 found that of 197 men released from the prison, 185 had been deported immediately.
Becker has lived in the UK since 2012 but is not believed to have British citizenship, meaning he will qualify for automatic deportation after receiving a prison sentence of more than 12 months.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies