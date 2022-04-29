Wimbledon champion Boris Becker jailed for two-and-a-half years over bankruptcy

The former world number one will serve half his sentence.

Henry Vaughn
Friday 29 April 2022 15:56
Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker has been sentenced (Victoria Jones/PA)
Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker has been sentenced (Victoria Jones/PA)
(PA Wire)

Three-time Wimbledon champion Boris Becker has been jailed for two-and-a-half years for hiding £2.5million worth of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts.

The former world number one, 54, was declared bankrupt on June 21 2017, owing creditors almost £50m, over an unpaid loan of more than £3m on his estate in Mallorca, Spain.

BBC commentator Becker transferred almost 427,000 euros (around £390,000) from his business account to others, including those of his ex-wife Barbara and estranged wife Sharlely “Lilly” Becker.

Becker, arrived at Southwark Crown Court alongside partner Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(PA Wire)

The father-of-four also failed to declare his share in a £1m property in his home town of Leimen, Germany, hid an 825,000 euro (almost £700,000) bank loan – worth £1.1m with interest – and concealed 75,000 shares in a tech firm, valued at £66,000.

Recommended

Becker, who was handed a two-year suspended sentence for tax evasion and attempted tax evasion worth 1.7million euro (around £1.4m) in Germany in 2002, was found guilty of four offences under the Insolvency Act between June 21 and October 3 2017 earlier this month.

Judge Deborah Taylor sentenced the six-time Grand Slam singles champion to two-and-a-half years imprisonment, of which he will serve half, at Southwark Crown Court on Friday.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in